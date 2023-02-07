Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Reaches $11.16 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $241,722.26 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,205,110.76518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.95606346 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $157,948.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

