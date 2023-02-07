BitShares Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $1.16 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009176 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005273 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

