Blair William & Co. IL Buys 291,873 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $70,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,540,000 after purchasing an additional 495,206 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after buying an additional 474,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 440,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.83. The company had a trading volume of 840,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

