Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 15,959 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.47% of Insulet worth $74,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.20. 29,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,261. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.03.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

