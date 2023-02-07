Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp 3.68% 0.58% 0.12% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $65.08 million 5.22 $2.40 million $0.09 135.44 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

