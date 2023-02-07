BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $122.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.46.

BC stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

