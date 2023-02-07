BMO Capital Markets Raises Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $27.50

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.9 %

Wabash National stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

