Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 241,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,924. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.