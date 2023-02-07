Brightline Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises about 24.1% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Golar LNG worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 374,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

