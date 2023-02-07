Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

