Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.88

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

