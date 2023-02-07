Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.88

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
