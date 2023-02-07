Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $92.09

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.1 %

About Fidelity National Information Services

FIS opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

