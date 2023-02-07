Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $276.53

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.2 %

ISRG stock opened at $248.98 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

