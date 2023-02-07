Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$33.60

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

Several research analysts have commented on VET shares. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.83.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

