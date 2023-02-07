Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after buying an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $13,935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $12,636,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 317,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

