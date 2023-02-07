Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $296.34 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.41 billion and $296.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.16 or 0.07128920 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087185 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029511 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00063118 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010184 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001925 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024569 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,449,292,674 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,653,532 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.