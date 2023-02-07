Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $10.01 on Friday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.16.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

