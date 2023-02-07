Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25 to $6.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,816,000 after acquiring an additional 305,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,113,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Centene by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 661,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

