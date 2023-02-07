Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $21.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Certara Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,541,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $17,824,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,944,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Certara by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -638.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.