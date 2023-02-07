Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CB traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,141. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

