Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Up 4.5%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.44 and last traded at $120.44. 269,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 562,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

