CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.20. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 26.45%. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

