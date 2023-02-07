Citigroup Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

