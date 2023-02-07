Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.