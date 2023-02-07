Cowen Trims Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.