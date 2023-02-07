Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Review

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 35.11% 59.90% 12.71% Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23%

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.13 $2.32 billion $12.01 5.12 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.28 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 9 6 1 2.41 Crescent Energy 1 1 3 0 2.40

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $76.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.68%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

