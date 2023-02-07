Daniel M. Testa Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
FVCB stock remained flat at $14.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Featured Stories
