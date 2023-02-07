Daniel M. Testa Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCB stock remained flat at $14.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FVCBankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.