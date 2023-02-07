DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 0.8% Higher

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.33. 40,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 18,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

DATA Communications Management Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$58.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

