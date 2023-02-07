DeepBrain Chain Trading 118.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $3.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 118.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

