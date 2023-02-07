Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,286 shares of company stock valued at $25,892,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

