Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

