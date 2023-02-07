DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,104. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,954,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,616,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,922,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,110,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

