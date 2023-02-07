Dyadic International’s (DYAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Dyadic International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.