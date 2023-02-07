Dyadic International’s (DYAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Dyadic International Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.28.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
