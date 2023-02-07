Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $215.40 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $215.40 million and $41.54 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

