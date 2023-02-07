Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $69.35 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $69.35 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,825,307 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

