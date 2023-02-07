Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRP)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 38,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

