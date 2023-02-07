Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca Price Performance

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $4.24 on Friday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Erasca

Institutional Trading of Erasca

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Erasca news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 437,692 shares of company stock worth $2,574,998. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Erasca by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after buying an additional 468,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Erasca by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.