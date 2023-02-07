Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $310.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.06.

RACE stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

