Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $310.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.06.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %
RACE stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
