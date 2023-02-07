First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

