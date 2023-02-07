First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT remained flat at $105.91 during trading on Tuesday. 3,828,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,700,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $142.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

