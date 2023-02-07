First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 5,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,123,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.29. 47,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,611. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $129.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

