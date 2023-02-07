First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 26.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,105 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.61. 294,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

