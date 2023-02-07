First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 60,269 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,269 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 345,536 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.