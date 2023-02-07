Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,150. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $510,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

