FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-8.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.82.

NYSE FMC remained flat at $126.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,207. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

