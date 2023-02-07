FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-8.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE FMC remained flat at $126.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,005,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,207. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

