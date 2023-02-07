Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. 775,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,686. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

