Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.37 billion-$5.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.39-1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.93.

FTNT stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. 8,811,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,767. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 411.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 308,705 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 278.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 123.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,914,000 after acquiring an additional 150,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

