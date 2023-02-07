Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of BEN remained flat at $32.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 430.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

