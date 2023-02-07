Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.58) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME stock traded up €0.30 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.91 ($38.61). The company had a trading volume of 836,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a one year high of €63.60 ($68.39). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.09.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

